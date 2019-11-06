University receives $48K to educate teens about e-cigarettes

Plymouth State University has received a $48,000 grant to implement a program to education teens about the dangers of e-cigarettes.

JUUL electronic cigarette, Photo Date: September 2018 / Photo: Pixabay / (MGN)

The program is called "CATCH," an acronym for Coordinated Approach to Child Health. It includes classroom lessons, peer-led activities and social and community support to educate teens.

Through January 2020, students in the PSU Health and Physical Education Teacher Certification program who are preparing to complete student teaching or school health field experiences will receive training. They will implement the program in 35 middle and high schools across the state in spring 2020.

The grant is from the CVS Health Foundation.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/6/2019 1:00:55 AM (GMT -5:00)