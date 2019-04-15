Unplugged Half Marathon keeps growing in Burlington

More than one thousand runners made their way to Burlington for the 'Unplugged Half Marathon.'

The 13.1 mile course started at the airport park and finished at Switchback Brewery. The race has grown over the years and organizers say it's become more then just an opener for the Vermont City Marathon.

"This race really started as something people just really getting ready for the Vermont City Marathon, used to be 200 people. It was just a long run with some benefits," said Jess Cover of Run Vermont.

With a little over 40 days away from the Vermont City Marathon, organizers say they are still looking for volunteers.