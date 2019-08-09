Unruly Marlboro hitchhiker turns himself in

An unruly hitchhiker has turned himself in after reports of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Vermont State Police say at the end of June, they received multiple calls regarding a hitchhiker on Route 9 in Marlboro throwing things at cars, running into traffic and yelling obscenities at cars.

One of the callers reported that the hitchhiker got into a fight with a Brattleboro man, causing serious injuries that required multiple surgeries.

After an investigation, police determined the hitchhiker to be Samuel Galanes of Marlboro.

Galanes turned himself in Thursday morning.