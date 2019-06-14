Up, up and away in Quechee

It's up, up and away for the 40th annual Quechee Hot Air Balloon Festival!

Set up for the annual Father's Day Weekend has been in the works for several days. Along with the balloons, the three-day event also features a kids' zone, merchandise, food and live music.

There is a charge to attend but kids 5 and under get in free. And dads will get a discount on Sunday.

"This is the longest-running balloon festival in the Northeast right now. The coming together of some amazing volunteers, some great sponsors and the whole community pulls together to make this happen. And as you can see from out here, the scene is spectacular. Backdrop of the Quechee Club and ski hill and golf course. You can't find a backdrop like that," said P.J. Skehan of the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce.

Balloon rides will take place daily, weather permitting, along with balloon glows at dusk each night. Click here for the full listing of events.