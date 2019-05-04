Update: firefighting equipment off to Tanzania

Life-saving firefighting equipment is on its way to Tanzania thanks to a local community's fundraising efforts.

Last December Channel 3 learned about Brian Schwartz, a volunteer firefighter and teacher at the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center. He was compelled to collect firefighting equipment for the people of Tanzania after taking a trip to Africa with some students last summer.

The department there has 27 members using four sets of gear with no hoods or gloves to protect them. More than 130 sets of gear and equipment were donated by more than 40 departments all across the area, including one from Canada.

Once Brian collected all of the equipment, he had another issue to figure out: transporting all the gear to Tanzania. It wasn't going to be cheap.

Through fundraising efforts, Brian was able to raise more than $10,000. Earlier this week, the equipment started to make its long journey. Around 40 people, mostly students, helped Brian load the truck full of gear. It's expected to arrive in Tanzania on July 8. Brian will be there on July 19, where he'll be training six different districts.

Nearly a year since his initial visit to Africa, Brian has been blown away by all the help and support from the community who have seen this project through, from start to finish.

"As a teacher, as a firefighter, you look at building teams and community. That's really what the sentiment is. What I've learned and how I think I'll be able to help others and teach students about putting in effort and learning as you go and just jumping in with both feet has been the biggest takeaway," Brian Schwartz said.

Along with the fire equipment, they sent school supplies, including projectors and about 200 computers.