Update: Colchester woman recovering from spine surgery after cliff diving

The mother of a young Colchester woman who shattered her spine while cliff jumping into Lake Champlain last weekend says Thursday's surgery was successful.

Doctors were able to remove the fragments of vertebrae and place a collar to stablize Kerrigan Davis' spine. Now the 20-year-old is the in ICU.

Davis and three friends were cliff jumping in Niquette Bay State Park in Colchester Sunday when she leaped off the tallest cliff and hit the water in a way that caused the injury.

She told WCAX this week she deeply regretted the decision and warned other would-be jumpers to avoid the mistake she made.

Her mom says she'll be there for a couple days because she's in a lot of pain. Once she's ready for rehab, the long road to recovery begins.