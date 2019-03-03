Update: Local firefighter winning battle against cancer

A local volunteer firefighter is winning her battle against cancer.

Back in late December, Channel 3 introduced you to Alex Blair. She's a BFA Fairfax Senior. She was diagnosed with Leukemia last fall.

Alex completed phase one of her treatment at the UVM Medical Center late last week. It was a 5-month process. Tests now show there are no signs of the cancer.

On the drive from the hospital to her home in Morrisville, several fire departments stopped by the side of the road to greet her.

Alex will begin phase two in a couple of weeks, which is a regimen of oral chemo for the next year.

We wish Alex the best in her continued treatment.