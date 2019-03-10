Update: Wolfgang slid to success

Swanton Elementary School student Wolfgang Lux, 11, has been participating in team USA's Luge National Development Camp in Lake Placid, training 40 hours a week over a 15 week period.

Wolfgang had a very good showing last weekend at the 2019 Youth Nationals. He rebounded from fifth place last Saturday to win the second seeding race on Sunday, placing fourth overall in the national title chase.

He finished the season ranking third overall with 160 seeding points, allowing him to move up next season. Unfortunately, he is too young to make that step right now.

Congrats, Wolfgang!