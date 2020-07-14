Update regarding USCIS furloughs expected Tuesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) We expect to learn more about furloughs at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced last week.

There will be a press call to discuss the matter with the American Federation of Government Employees on Tuesday.

WCAX News learned last week that 13,400 USCIS employees received furlough notices, including 1,100 at two facilities in Vermont.

The furloughs are expected to go into effect on August 3 and will last up to 90 days unless emergency funding is provided by Congress.