Updated image released of unidentified girl found in barrel

Officials have released an updated digital facial reconstruction for an unidentified girl whose decomposed body was found in a barrel near a New Hampshire state park years ago.

The girl was one of four victims found in two barrels near the park in Allenstown in 1985 and 2000.

Three of them, a mother and her two daughters, were identified last year.

The unidentified girl isn't believed to be related to them.

Authorities believe Terry Peder Rasmussen was responsible for all four deaths and that the unidentified body is his daughter's.

Rasmussen died in a California prison in 2010.

Attempts to reach relatives of Rasmussen have been unsuccessful.

