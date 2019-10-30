Upper Valley 6-year-old takes 'Socktober' to heart

When it comes to helping the homeless, a little girl from the Upper Valley is showing that you're never too young to get involved.

Socktober is a national event aimed at keeping the homeless warm during the winter. Here in the Upper Valley, a six-year-old from Bradford happily took on that mission.

Three-thousand, nine-hundred and sixteen -- That's how many brand new socks Preston O'Donnell helped round up for the Upper Valley Haven, a homeless shelter and food shelf in White River Junction. Wednesday afternoon, Preston and her mom carted box after box inside.

"I'm helping some people stay warm and be cozy, and if they got their socks wet, we could give them another pair," Preston said.

The O'Donnell family found out about Socktober online. The worldwide fundraising effort seemed like a perfect fit.

"She always wants to be on YouTube and do YouTube challenges, so I said to her, 'why don't we do something that is good, that is going to make a difference,'" said Katie O'Donnell, Preston's mom.

After all the socks were safely stored, the six-year-old decided to have a little fun by jumping into one of the boxes. Her mom says when Preston gets her mind set on something, there's no stopping her. "When she puts that to good use it makes me so happy," Katie said.

Collection boxes were set up around the region but some people decided to donate cash instead. Along with the thousands of pairs of socks, Preston dropped off a large check which will support the Haven's services, like its food shelf.

"I think our rate of food insecurity in Vermont is around 11 percent. We're not a huge state but 11 percent of anything is really too big a number," said the Haven's Jennifer Fontaine.

Unless of course you're talking about socks for those in need. Local officials say what makes the fundraising effort that much more special is that it was spearheaded by a little girl.

