Upper Valley Grill burglary

Police are looking for a man who broke into the Upper Valley Grill and tried to steal from the ATM.

Around 2, Friday morning, Vermont State Police responded to the Upper Valley Grill in Groton. A man wearing a black winter hat with gray pom pom, a dark blue zip-up hoodie and a blue and white dotted bandanna broke into the business. He then tried to break into the ATM.

The man left in a black and silver, older model Subaru Outback.

If you have any information contact the St. Johnsbury Police.