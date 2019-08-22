Upper Valley celebrates the season at Lebanon's Summer Celebration

School is just around the corner for kids but the summer party hasn't ended yet in the Upper Valley.

Lebanon held its annual Summer Celebration Thursday. The event celebrates the season, despite the fact that it's coming to an end. And what better way to celebrate than live music, food, dancing and fireworks?

This is the sixth year the Lebanon Recreation and Parks Department has hosted the Summer Celebration. It coincides with the weekly farmers market on the green, which will continue through the end of September.

Parents say it's a great event before heading back into the classroom. But of course that comes with mixed emotions.

"It's now him doing his own things and what's next for him. The summer has been great and we would love more time but now that he is a senior it's hard," said Janemarie Streeter of Canaan, New Hampshire.

"My son is going to preschool for the first time this year, he's almost 5. He's super excited. Yeah, summer winding down," said Shaun Kendall of Lebanon.

"Loving every moment that you can and taking in everything you can. Just loving all the scenes and the mountains and preparing for the fall leaves to turn," said Emily Curtis of Enfield.

Starting at 7 p.m. on the mall in Lebanon, another band, "The Conniption Fits," will take the stage for Dance Fest. We're told that event always brings out a crowd. The music will continue until about 9 p.m. and that's when the fireworks will start shooting off at nearby Storrs Hill.