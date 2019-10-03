Upper Valley drug raid leads to 4 arrests

Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 10:34 AM, Oct 03, 2019

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) Four Upper Valley residents face drug related charges following the raid of a West Lebanon apartment complex Wednesday.

The Lebanon Police say an investigation into illegal drug sales led them to an apartment complex on Seminary Hill. They arrested local residents Kacey Grizzaffi, 22, Christopher Bradford, age 25, Corey Riendeau, 23, and Tory Roberts, 44.

Grizzaffi is due in court Thursday. Bradford and Roberts were held at the request of Probation and Parole. And Riendeau was released on bail.

Corey Riendeau
 