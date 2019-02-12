Upper Valley man caught in cyber sex sting

An Upper Valley man faces sex charges after getting caught in an online police sting.

Lebanon Police say Nathan Malmquist, 39, of Lebanon engaged in a conversation via social media with an officer in the cyber crimes unit posing as a juvenile.

The investigation allegedly led to Malmquist arriving at a local park on Monday to meet a person he thought was a juvenile for sexual acts. Instead, he was taken into custody and charged with attempted felonious sexual assault among other charges.

He was being held on $20,000 cash bail.