Upper Valley man ready for 4th Super Bowl

For most people, a trip to the Super Bowl would be the experience of a lifetime. What about four?

He'd never even seen a Patriots game before, but Paul Knox says he was watching the news in 2002 and a story caught his attention.

"Channel 3 News said due to September 11th, there is only a week between the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl -- two tickets are kind of cheap," Knox said.

He called his son and hopped a plane to New Orleans and the Superdome.

"Just loud. Just loud is what it was," he said.

That game forged a connection with the game and with the team. And more Patriots Super Bowl appearances meant more games with his sons and family. They went to Arizona in 2008. "Oh that was special," he said. And Minnesota in 2018. "It's just the excitement of the fans."

This year they're following the Patriots to Atlanta -- the family's fourth Super Bowl. "One thing led to another. The two sons wanted to go so I gotta go," Knox said.

So how does he pay for it? flights, hotels, and of course tickets costing thousands of dollars. The Bradford dairy farmer says he lives a simple life and saves money so he can share the experiences with his sons. "I don't smoke and I don't drink much and I have a fairly low-cost living I think," Knox said. "If you watch your pennies, the dollars take care of themselves. I don't go to the coffee shop for a coffee."

And now that his sons have grown up, they've started picking up the tab for some things.

He has one message for anyone out there that is thinking of going. "It's a wonderful experience to try at least one time," Knox said.