Fairlee's Whippi Dip calls it quits

Two more restaurants in the Upper Valley have announced they are closing for good, including a popular summer attraction in Fairlee.

The Whippi Dip on Route 5 has been serving up soft serve and take out meals for decades. The summer destination usually opens Memorial Day weekend, but now, almost a month later, a "for sale" notice is on the window. The business has been run by different people over the years. The owner of the Samurai Soul Food restaurant directly next door says it will be missed.

"When people think of Fairlee, they think of Whippi Dip. And hopefully someone buys it and gets it going quickly. It probably won't happen this summer but maybe next summer. It's fun. When we are packed over here and they are jamming over there, cars lined up on the street. It's a fun time," said the restaurant's Kelden Smith.

A couple of miles down the road, the owners of Isabell's Cafe in Thetford have also announced they will not be reopening after 17 years in business. That property is also up for sale.

