Upper Valley thrift store happy to help out after reopening

There was a long line today outside the Listen Thrift Store when it reopened for the first time since the shutdown.

Only a certain amount of people were in the store at one time, and masks were required.

The thrift store is the main source of income for the non-profit Listen Community Services organization, which helps provide resources for low-income people.

The organization also runs a food pantry and a community dinner program.

Officials say the need for services is up compared to last year.

"We are very fortunate to live here in the Upper valley where people are really giving, and really support the mission we have here at Listen; to help people with their critical needs, said Kyle Fisher of Listen. "It was important for us to be able to keep the store open so people can shop for heavily discounted items and outfit their families at this really difficult time."

The drop-off location is also accepting donation.

However, new rules are in place for social-distance safety, which include not allowing people to get out of their cars when dropping off items.