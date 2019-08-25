Urging drivers to be alert in construction zones

The family of a construction worker who died Friday after getting hit by a car is asking for change on Vermont's roads.

"He was a great guy and a great dad," said Barbara Bascom, mother of Alger's daughter.

The father of Bascom's 6-year-old daughter Jamie, James Alger, visited the two at their St. Albans home every Sunday.

Jamie doesn't know yet why her dad won't be in town *this weekend.

"I spoke to some specialists and they said to wait right before the services to tell her, so she doesn't have to go through it twice. I have no clue what to say. You never think you have to tell your child that their father passed away," said Bascom.

Alger died late Friday night, after being hit by a car earlier that day in New Haven. Police say the driver, Jennifer Bergevin of Middlebury, has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs and grossly negligent operation.

"They are wearing bright orange. How could you not see that?" asks Bascom.

Vermont law requires every flagger complete a four-hour training course every year on the job ensuring both drivers and workers stay as safe as possible in construction zones.

"We teach our folks to always be alert and aware of their surroundings," said Kellen Cloud, Green Mountain Flagging, Director of Operations.

That's because traffic control management companies like Green Mountain Flagging say even if a flagger follows all the protocols in a construction zone, there's no guarantee they're safe from harm.

"This is a very dangerous job because you are standing on the side of the road with moving traffic that you're asking to do something different. You're asking them to stop or slow down," said Cloud.

After 10 years in the traffic control business, Director of Operations Kellen Cloud says he's seeing more people driving too fast, impatiently, and distractedly in construction zones. Bascom says, it's simply a matter of thinking before you get behind the wheel so flagger's families like Alger's, don't have to face the same tragedy.

"He was half of her world, you know. She loved her dad, and this is going to crush her, all because somebody made a stupid decision," said Bascom.

Police tell Channel 3 they're working with the Addison County State's Attorney to continue that investigation, which they say is still in its very early stages. When asked if the driver will face additional charges, they say they just won't know until that investigation is finished.