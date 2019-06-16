Urging state agencies to work together to prevent mental health crimes

The commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health believes other state agencies should all work together in light of recent high profile cases being dropped.

Three murder and attempted murder suspects were deemed insane at the time of their crimes, so their cases were handed off to the Vermont Department of Mental Health for treatment.

Governor Phil Scott was critical of the decision citing possible public safety concerns. Former federal prosecutor Jerry O'Neill says Vermont's standard for insanity is similar to other states and says he doesn't believe the legislature would look to change the statue.

"My best guess is they're more likely to look closely at the issue of when someone who has committed a criminal act is released, and the danger to the public on the mental health end of it," said O'Neill.

"We may identify that there may be other factors at play that could potentially impact a person's dangerous to themselves or others. That is not something that we have the tools to treat because we treat the mental illness 54 nor would it be something that we could monitor appropriately in the community to ensure public safety 900," said Squirrell.

Commissioner Sarah Squirrell believes a forensic system of care is the answer which includes collaboration between the Department of Corrections and Department of Mental Health.