Using popcorn to raise money for food bank

The doors of the Essex cinemas may be closed but the popcorn is still popping.

The owners of the theater hosted a popcorn drive Saturday to raise money for the Vermont food bank. People drove up all afternoon to get a large bag of popcorn - in exchange for a donation of any size. The owner says some people gave five dollars - others gave forty.

"The best part is everybody that comes by and their smiles and their happiness and their willingness to be a part of it and get out and contribute. It's been great. Feels great," said Peter Edelmann, owner of the Eseex Cinemas.

Edelmann says they also held a popcorn drive the other weekend at their movie theater in Plattsburgh and raised $3000. They raised about $2000 in Essex.

