Utilities encourage Vermonters to conserve power Tuesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Two Vermont utilities are asking customers to conserve power Tuesday during the hottest points of the day.
The Burlington Electric Department and the Vermont Electric Co-op are encouraging people to shut off whatever they can.
Both companies ask you to:
-Reduce the use of air conditioning as much as safely possible.
-Turn off all unnecessary lights.
-Delay using appliances like dishwashers, washing machines and clothes dryers until later.
BED customers are encouraged to take these steps from 3-7 p.m., and VEC customers are asked to do it from 4-8 p.m.
The utilities say the efforts will help them-- and you-- save money.