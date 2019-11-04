Utility crews labor over last out-of-the-way customers

Utility crews worked through the weekend after over 125,000 customers around the state lost power during the Halloween Storm. But four days later some folks in rural areas are still waiting to get the lights back on.

On an East Montpelier dirt road, the sound of a generator echos through the trees.

"When I first got here it was hectic getting the generator going, getting the heat going," said Brian Pickel, who was away for the weekend. When he got back early Monday he found a tree on a power line across the street had knocked out the power to his house, knocking out electricity all weekend.

"Freezer held up but the two refrigerators -- stuff in those went bad," Pickel said. This has been the worst one yet."

Pickel watched as crews from Washington Electric Co-op worked to restore power and replace the broken utility pole

"We are the very rural utility that serves folks in the trees and in the woods," said the co-op's Patty Richards. She says that about half of their 11,000 customers were without power during the peak of the storm. By Monday morning just about 500 were left. She says the final stretch of getting the lights back on can be the most difficult as they are working in places that are tough to get to. "We had well over 120 different separate breaks in our system and everyone of them is like this, and we have to come point and fix them, so this is widespread."

Richards says they brought in mutual aid to help with the response and get the power back on at various points but that the work isn't done yet. "It's likely that there will be, unfortunately, a couple hundred that will trickle over into Tuesday," she said.

But for Pickel, he's happy he dosn't have to wait any longer and is thankful the power is back on. "Damn right -- that way I can start watching TV again!" he said.

Washington Electric estimates the storm caused around $500,000 in damage just for their customers.

