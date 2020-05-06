V.A. Medical Center makes change amid coronavirus pandemic

The V.A. Medical Center is changing the way it cares for veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical center has implemented new security measure for people and patients visiting the hospital. A separate emergency department has also been established to deal with suspected COVID cases. Hospital officials say there have also been silver linings to the pandemic, which include increased use of tele-medicine which allows for greater access and more convenience.

"Primary care and mental health being two great examples of that. Any time we are able to use our V.A. video connect, my healthy vet, or virutal visit in those instances where we are keeping both our staff and the veterans safe by not bringing them in unnecessarily for a visit," said Associate Director Becky Rhoads.

The medical center has had COVID cases, but hospital officials say the numbers have been ery low. As of Tuesday, the medical center had one person under investigation for COVID-19.