VCM pace team a competitive runner's best friend

f you're are running in -- or watching -- the Vermont City Marathon in-person Sunday, among the pack of runners, you'll see folks holding up signs with numbers on them.

These are the people you want to pay attention to, especially if you have a time goal in mind. It's the VCM pace team, and a couple of weeks ago, a few members of the team met with some runners at the SkiRack in Burlington.

The four-hour marathon -- for the average runner it's about as elusive as the perfect spring day in Vermont. Fewer than 25 percent of marathoners have broken the barrier.

"It's just an interesting, round sounding number," said Jim Rudolph.

"It's an interesting time space for people," said Thomas Nuovo.

But if you feel like taking on the challenge, Nuovo will help you get there. This is his eighth time pacing the four-hour group at the VCM. "We like to talk to them and keep them motivated to going, asking them how they're doing, give them any advice we can while they're running," Nuovo said.

"They're really valuable for everybody, regardless of if you're planning on sticking around with them for the full race," Rudolph said. It's his third VCM. He's looking to finish in about 3:30. "We'll see if that's too ambitious," he said.

The pace setters will make it a little less daunting. "If you don't have some sort of yardstick to keep your body slower then your body wants you to start off with, it's really easy for you to blow up," Rudolph said.

From the water station volunteers, to the fans -- and your sneaker's cushion -- there's plenty of support on marathon day, but no one may prevent you from getting more hamstrung then the pace setters.

"A lot of people come up to me afterwards, thanking me for keeping them motivated, especially at the end of the race," Nuovo said.

Good luck to all the runners this weekend. The handcyclists start at 7 a.m. Sunday, followed by the runners three minutes later.

WCAX will have complete coverage of the marathon Sunday starting with "You Can Quote Me" at 7:30.

