VFW commander urges community to engage with veterans

Veterans were honored in Burlington Monday morning.

Songs from all five branches of the military -- the Navy, Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, and Marines -- were played at Battery Park.

In addition to thanking veterans, VFW Post 782 Commander Michelle Carver, spoke about the need for more community support for our veterans.

"It is our charge, it is a mandate, as a fellow citizen of this nation, to reach out to the veteran community to say -- 'How can I help you?'" she said.

She also urged attendees to remember to not only thank veterans for their service but also to support them. She urged them to reach out or come to the VFW and get to know local veterans and help out.

Attendees had a chance to do that after the ceremony.

