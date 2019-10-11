VSC Board reviews survey recommendations

Vermont State College leaders are gathering input about how to keep the system alive.

College enrollment is down across the country and in Vermont.

The Vermont state college board surveyed people all over the state.

On Friday, VSC held a meeting in Montpelier where officials sorted through hundreds of proposals from the survey.

Some suggestions included letting students take summer classes at different campuses toward their degree.

Others suggested streamlining bachelor's degree programs so students can graduate in three years instead of four.

"We've been very clear to all of our constituencies everyone's opinion counts," VSC Board Chair Churchill Hindes said. "The majority of the issues that we're looking at in one way or another did not come solely from the leadership."'

VSC originally wanted to have the process wrapped up in December, but it could take more time.