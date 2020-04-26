VSCS special trustees meeting called off

The Vermont State College System special meeting with the board of trustees has been canceled.

That meeting was scheduled for Monday.

The Chancellor of the VSCS, Jeb Spaulding, withdraw his proposal to close three of the systems' campuses after public pressure.

Spaulding originally recommended shutting down Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center, as well as Northern Vermont University's Johnson and Lyndon campuses.

There was a special meeting of the trustees was supposed to take place Monday, but after Spaulding's recent decision, it was called off.

Spaulding says he will be working with lawmakers, administrators and campus leaders to come up with a new solution.