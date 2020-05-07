Vermont State College to undergo independent financial assessment

Vermont lawmakers are stepping in to help the Vermont State Colleges System figure out the next steps following the announcement of plans to re-open three campuses this fall.

State legislators and Gov. Phil Scott have agreed to have an independent financial assessment performed on VSCS.

In the coming weeks, lawmakers plan to form a working group on higher education in Vermont and explore ways the state can provide more opportunities to students.

The Capitol said broader discussions on restructuring will be saved for a summer or fall working group.

The VSCS Board met with students Wednesday to seek feedback and is also accepting suggestions online.