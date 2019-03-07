VSEA files unfair labor practice over babies at work

The state employees union is going after the Scott administration over its new program allowing babies at work.

It lets some state workers bring babies to work that are older than 6 weeks but younger than 6 months. Employees must get permission from their supervisors.

The Scott administration argues keeping babies and parents together increases the parent's work satisfaction and attendance.

But now VSEA, the state employees union, is filing an unfair labor practice. The union says implementing the baby policy without negotiating with them illegally undermines the union.

The Vermont Labor Relations Board now has the case.