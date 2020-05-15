VSP: Former Manchester officer stole from the evidence room

A Vermont police officer is fired after reportedly stealing money from the evidence room years ago.

Back in 2018, Vermont State Police were called in to investigate, after $2,000 disappeared from the Manchester Police Department's evidence room.

It was cash seized during a police investigation in 2017.

Now, state police says officer Daniel Steere took the money and used it.

We're told he was the evidence custodian during the time that the money was thought to have gone missing.

He's being charged with grand larceny and is scheduled for court in July.