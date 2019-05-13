VSP ID troopers in fatal officer-involved shooting in Tunbridge

Vermont State Police have released the name of the two troopers involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting Saturday in Tunbridge.

Authorities say Sgt. Matthew Tarricone and Trooper Neil Carey were among members of the state police Tactical Service Unit that responded to the eight-hour hostage standoff involving Jeremy Potwin, 39.

Police say Potwin was holed up in a friend's house on Gage Road and that despite attempts to negotiate, he fired on police multiple times. When he finally emerged around 8 p.m., police say he was holding a woman hostage and was armed with two handguns, a Taurus Raging Judge revolver and a Ruger SR 1911 semi-automatic pistol.

Authorities say Sgt. Tarricone and Trp. Carey fired their patrol rifles, hitting Potwin. The number of times the troopers fired and the number of rounds that struck Mr. Potwin is part of the ongoing inquiry. Potwin was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Potwin had two pending arrest warrants and was wanted for questioning in connection with a number of crimes, including a series of arson fires in Tunbridge.

Potwin just last year pleaded guilty to his role in leaving the scene of a 2017 drunken crash that killed a friend, James Arbuckle. He was sentenced to home confinement.

Sgt. Tarricone is based out of the St. Johnsbury Barracks and joined the state police in 2012. Trooper Carey is assigned to VSP Headquarters and was hired in January 2014.

The case is now being sent to the Vermont attorney general's office for review. Vermont State Police say the troopers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave for at least five days. After that, they can return to administrative duty.

State Police say it's the fourth officer-involved shooting this year.

