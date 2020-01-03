VSP Lieutenant has a new outlook on life after cancer diagnosis

When Lieutenant Todd Baxter learned of his cancer diagnosis, he was ready to go-it-alone, but a local cancer network's generosity helped change his mind.

"Some of the best advice that I received was from them originally, and that is you can't do this alone," Lt. Todd Baxter said.

Baxter is a Vermont State Police Lieutenant battling stage two throat cancer. When his colleagues approached him with fundraising ideas, he wasn't excited about the idea for a GoFundMe campaign.

"I was kind of like no, I'm not interested," Baxter said.

Baxter said he felt he could deal with the stress, the medical costs, and the physical toll of treatment on his own, but that changed when he got a letter from the Lamoille Area Cancer Network.

"One of our board members, Shelly Nolan, ran into him at the store and, he told her he had cancer," Lamoille Area Cancer Network's Cindy Lowell said.

The network decided to give the Lieutenant some help, a $2,000 grant, regardless of if he wanted it or not.

"I received this in the mail when I was home alone and it just brought me to tears," Baxter said.

Baxter says that letter is what changed his mind about letting others help.

"It was the right time, the right everything to just really get to the bottom of," Baxter said.

His friends at Vermont State Police then posted the GoFundMe page and in less than a week, the site had already raised the goal amount of $30,000.

"It just sprouted from there I mean as soon as we put the page up, it just started going," Vermont State Police Dan Trudeau said.

"I accepted the help not knowing, that it would truly change the trajectory of the ability for me to seek the treatment that I, that I feel I need," Baxter said.

The money is paving the way to treatment.

"Very, very treatable, historically patients had a worse prognosis, patients really do very well with this, very durable," Central Vermont Medical Center Dr. Havaleh Gagne said.

Baxter wants to send out a message to those like him.

"You can do this, you don't have to do this alone," Baxter says.

Lieutenant Baxter will travel to Boston for Radiation and Chemotherapy treatment starting next week.

He says he could not be this optimistic without help from his family, colleagues, and his community.