VSP Trooper gives back after nearly 20 years of service

After nearly 20 years of service. Vermont State Trooper Callie Field is coming off the road this week, heading to the State Police's Executive Protection Unit, until her retirement.

But there are drawbacks.

Field will no longer have time in her schedule to help out with Special Olympics Vermont.

"It's going to be hard. It's kind of one of those things that's bittersweet," she said.

It's a program she has been heavily involved with over the last seven years, participating in the Law Enforcement torch run, making new friends along the way.

"It's the camaraderie, how hard they work. People don't give them enough credit for what they do," Field said.

She does more than just torch runs. Field has competed in half, and full marathons and recently took part in the Tough Ruck in Boston. Walking 26.2 miles with close to 50 pounds on her back, honoring the memory of Fallen Service Members, Police, Firefighters and EMTs.

"It's just something that's passionate for me. It's just a way of giving back. Like Special Olympics is a way of giving back," she said.

As her way of saying goodbye to the Special Olympic athletes, Field is giving them her medals to keep.

"I wanted the athletes to have something from me to show them how much they meant to me and to remember me when I left," Field said.

She visited them where they work. Jeff Maclure was the first recipient, getting Callie's Tough Ruck medal a few weeks ago at Kenny Drugs in Derby.

"I know he's been running really hard and he's been training and he's got the heart and to me, that's what Boston meant," Field said.

"This is the best honor ever. It's meant a lot to me. You've meant a lot to me Callie, I'm going to cherish it," Maclure told Field.

A few blocks away, she surprised Tim Perry at America's Taco Shop with one of her Boston Run to remember medals.

"So, I don't want you to forget me when I leave, okay?" Field told Perry.

Down the road at Wright's Sports Shop, Michelle Olden is surprised with a Medal from the Maine Marathon. Olden called Field, her hero.

Reid Burke was surprised with another medal from Boston's Run to Remember.

"I'm going to hang that up in my bedroom," Burke said. "For some of us it ain't going to be easy, but I know she'll never be forgotten, she's done a lot."

"All I think about is Special Olympics and it makes me happy. I mean it makes me smile. People know if I'm having a bad day and I'm smiling, they think, oh she must be thinking about Special Olympics. So, that's pretty cool. Very Cool," Field said. "How can you not go and drape medals or something with an athlete and not smile or cry, because you're happy. It just makes you feel good all around. It makes your heart happy."

If they did hand out medals for happiness, Callie Field would be spending all of retirement, counting hers.