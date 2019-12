A Rhode Island man is facing child sexual assault charges.

Police say Jeffrey Touchette, 36, sexually assaulted a victim starting when they were 7 and ending when they were 12, between 2001 and 2006. It took place at a home in Sheffield.

He was charged with the sexual assault of a victim under 16 and lewd or lascivious conduct with a child.

He's due in Caledonia County court in March.