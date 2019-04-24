VSP death investigation spotlights differing police practices

Vermont officials say Burlington's police chief may have gone too far in interfering in a state police homicide investigation involving of one of his officers.

Six weeks ago Douglas Kilburn was found dead in his home. Three days earlier he was in a physical fight with Burlington Police Officer Cory Campbell in the parking lot of the UVM Medical Center.

Kilburn's jaw and orbital bone were broken and Vermont's medical examiner found Kilburn's death was a medical homicide.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo was concerned about the medical examiner's use of the term homicide and emailed Vermont's Health Commissioner about it. That led to a flurry of emails by state leaders accusing del Pozo of being inappropriately inserting himself into a Vermont State Police investigation.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days' Derek Brouwer who reported in this week's issue on the backlash against del Pozo and the differing practices between the two police agencies.