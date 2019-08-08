VSP troopers find oxycodone on a Massachusetts driver

Vermont State Police troopers were able to stop drugs from continuing through the opioid pipeline, along I-91.

Troopers stopped a car Wednesday night along the interstate in Westminster for speeding. After searching the car, they found almost 100 oxycodone pills under the back seat cushion.

They also found other drug paraphernalia in the car.

The Massachusetts driver, James Hines, was arrested and will be in court later next month.

He's charged with possession of narcotic, stimulant, depressant greater than 100x doses.