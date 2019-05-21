Vt. State Police hand over Burlington death investigation case to AG

The Vermont State Police investigation into the death of a man who died shortly after a fight with a Burlington Police officer is over.

Douglas Kilburn died in March, three days after getting into a fight with Burlington Ofc. Cory Campbell in the UVM Medical Center parking lot.

The Vermont State Police Tuesday confirmed they handed over the results of their investigation to the Attorney General's office. Now, the AG will decide if Ofc. Campbell will face any charges in connection with Kilburn's death.