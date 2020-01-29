Vt. State Police introduce plott hound to K-9 lineup

Vermont State Police are introducing their newest K-9 on the beat, and they say she has a powerful nose for public safety.

Officials say Loki, a 9-week-old Plott hound, will specialize in tracking missing people and fugitives. She arrived from Houston, Texas, last weekend and will have her first media availability Thursday.

Loki joins a K-9 Unit composed of 16 patrol dogs, four bomb-detection dogs and one arson dog.

"We are always looking to enhance our capabilities and the service that we provide Vermonters," Vermont State Police Capt. Mike Manley said in a statement. "The biggest advantage to having a Plott Hound is that they can track old scents. These hounds can track scents that can be nearly a day old. For us this is all about tracking, having the best resource available to track lost and missing persons. You can't get any better than a hound for tracking."

He says Loki might also learn the specialized skill of locating deceased individuals.

She will begin 15 weeks of training in early March with the New Hampshire State Police's two Plott hounds. She will eventually be based at the St. Albans Barracks with her handler, Det. Tpr. Chris Hunt.