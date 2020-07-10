VSP investigators waiting to interview Rutland officers involved in shooting

The Vermont State Police say they continue to process evidence from Wednesday morning's officer-involved shooting in Rutland.

Police say Rutland City officers were conducting a drug investigation on two men in a car when the driver, Michael Goodnough, 45, took off, hitting an officer. Officer Tyler Billings opened fire and Goodnough was shot and crashed near Main Street and Jackson Avenue. Both Goodnough and his passenger, Robert Vandriel, 32, are recovering at the hospital. Both have been interviewed by investigators.

Investigators have also finished the search on the car but will not say what was found until all five Rutland officers involved have been interviewed. They hope to have them completed by the end of the next week.

"We usually wait two or three days until after the incident to get a better recollection from the officer as far as what happened. We are also coordinating with the attorneys for the union to coordinate scheduling the interviews. So it takes time as far as getting everybody's schedules lined up," said Vermont State Police Capt. Scott Dunlap.

He says all five officers' lawyers told them not to talk to the Vermont State Police initially. Officer Billings is on paid administrative leave and Officer Nate Harvey is out on workers comp after being struck by the SUV.

