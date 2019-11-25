VSP promising holiday traffic enforcement

Vermont State Police troopers are planning extra traffic patrols for the Thanksgiving weekend.

The state police will be participating in a Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, or Operation CARE, from Wednesday to Sunday.

The operation is part of a national effort to reduce highway fatalities, particularly during national holidays when there are more motorists on the road.

State Police will have zero tolerance for people who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

So far this year there have been 41 traffic fatalities in Vermont. Of those who died, 58 percent were not properly restrained with seat belts and more than 42 percent occurred in crashes involving impaired drivers.

