VSP scuba team searching for missing NJ man

The Vermont State Police scuba team is searching Lake Champlain for a missing New Jersey man.

Authorities say Brian Brady, 57, was last reported to be near the Champlain Bridge in Addison Thursday afternoon. Troopers say they responded to a request for a welfare check at Brady's condo at Smuggler's Notch Resort and found it empty. They later tracked down the Ringwood, New Jersey, man's rental car to a park and ride lot about a quarter mile from the bridge.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the State Police: 802-878-7111.