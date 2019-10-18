VSP searches for driver who hit Sheriff's vehicle in hit and run

A scary situation for a Sheriff's Deputy who got run off the road and police are still looking for the driver who did it.

It happened on I-89 Northbound near the Georgia offramp to exit 18.

Vermont State Police says someone hit an unmarked Chittenden County Sheriff cruiser.

The cruiser went off the road into the median.

The deputy inside was not hurt, but VSP says the other person kept going.

Investigators are trying to sort out some of the details, and have not released a description of the vehicle.

WCAX will update you when we hear more.