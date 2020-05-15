VSP searching for Swanton man accused of kidnapping

Vermont State Police are searching for Kevin Daskalides, aggravated domestic assault, kidnapping, reckless endangerment, interference with access to emergency services.

Police say a witness called in after seeing a man dragging a woman back into a residence in Homestead Acres in Swanton.

When police got there, troopers say they were able to get to the victim's safety and provide her medical support.

That's when she told police she was being held against her will for more than a month, and she had been repeatedly assaulted.

If you know where he is, police say you give them a call at 802-524-5993.