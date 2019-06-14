VSP to step up traffic enforcement this weekend

The Vermont State Police are kicking off an aggressive traffic enforcement campaign through Chittenden County Saturday.

The two-phase campaign will start with police looking for drivers who engage in risky and potentially life-threatening behavior such as speeding, not moving over or texting while driving. The second part will focus on impaired driving.

Police say summer in Vermont comes with more risk-taking, often because more cars on the roads.

This will be the first of a series of these initiatives planned throughout the state.