Vt. Dept. of Labor offering virtual help with filing for unemployment

The Vermont Department of Labor is hosting a virtual town hall to help people filing for unemployment benefits on Wednesday.

The town hall goes from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

The interim commissioner says he understands that many have questions about the process, and so to better communicate what's going on, they're asking you to join them to get your questions answered.

"Our goal through these events is to better communicate with claimants and to address some of the most common questions we have received," says interim commissioner Michael Harrington.

All virtual events will be recorded and accessible on the department website, as well as on the department’s YouTube Channel.