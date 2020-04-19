Vt. native using bow-making business to make PPE

A Vermonter is making a difference in the fight against COVID-19 through his business down south.

We first introduced you to Cambridge native Kolby Hanley about 7 years ago at his home away from home, the archery range.

He became one of the top junior archers in the world.

Kolby attended Georgia Tech University and in 2017 started his own bow making business, UltraView Archery.

He's been working full time building the business in Atlanta since graduating last summer.

While business has been strong, Hanley wanted to do more to help with the current crisis.

He has teamed up with AtlantaBeatsCovid to create respirator parts that can be made from any 3D printer using a soft rubbery silicone.

Scott Fleishman got the chance to talk to him about it.

Scott Fleishman: "When did you realize that there was something you could do to help during the crisis?"

Kolby Hanley: "Well, really since the beginning of it all, you always heard about people and and they're 3-D printers and just-in-time manufacturing, jumping in to help out. It goes to show how modern our set-up is here and how everything has kind of transitioning to direct to consumer, just-in-time manufacturing, very lean and that's exactly how we're set up and it's very reassuring as we continue to develop as a company."

Scott Fleishman: "And while you're doing this, the bow making side of the business is actually doing very well right now considering."

Kolby Hanley: "Yeah. We've been insanely busy. What we did in all of March, we've already done in April so far, because me and my whole team here is so involved with archery, we know exactly what people want when they're competing and so we're able to design that perfect product for them. Even just scrolling through UltraView's Instagram or Facebook page, I've never seen so many people just post about shooting in their backyard. So, I think people being home has caused more people to get back into their hobbies, whether that be shooting a bow or going fishing, knitting or whatever it is, people are engulfing into their hobbies in their free time now and archery is one of those. I think that is definitely one of the reasons why we've been super busy."

Hanley says he's thought about moving the business to Vermont, but he has really strong connections in the Atlanta area.

Newsweek featured Hanley in it's Heroes of the Pandemic Series and plan to do a video on him as well.

