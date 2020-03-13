VTrans: Amtrak trains will not overnight near Burlington Waterfront

A controversial plan to park Amtrak trains overnight near Burlington's waterfront has been derailed.

Vermont Transportation officials Thursday confirmed that the trains will instead be parked in the Vermont Rail System yard south of Maple Street.

Local residents had been concerned that parking the noisy, diesel engines downtown would disrupt neighborhoods.

The so-called Ethan Allen Express extension would bring train service north from Rutland by 2021. Officials say the Burlington train would arrive in the evening and depart southbound in the morning for New York City, with planned stops in Middlebury and Vergennes. They say the train will run seven days a week, 365 days a year.

"This is the great outcome for Burlington that achieves all the goals the City has had throughout this process," Burlington Mayor Weinberger said in a statement. "Thanks to close collaboration between the City, the Vermont Agency of Transportation, and Vermont Rail Systems, we are restoring passenger rail service to downtown Burlington for the first time in decades, while also protecting the vibrancy of our waterfront, improving the Bike Path, and minimizing impacts on Burlington residents and businesses. I am very appreciative of the responsiveness, partnership and leadership of Secretary Flynn and Governor Scott on this effort. I look forward to seeing the Ethan Allen Express roll into the station in Burlington soon!"

