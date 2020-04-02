VTrans, DMV counting out-of-state travelers

The Vermont DMV and VTrans are on a fact-finding mission to monitor traffic coming into Vermont.

Following Governor Scott's order discouraging nonessential travel, the state dispatched both state agencies to keep track of out-of-staters crossing the border.

VTrans workers in trucks were visible Thursday counting cars along the New Hampshire border in Wells River and Fairlee.

There are also electronic signs reminding everyone of the order -- "If you are from out-of-state and plan to stay in Vermont -- you must self-quarantine for 14 days."

