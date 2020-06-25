VTrans: Some graffiti on roads, bridges now acceptable

Prompted by recent social unrest and protests, VTrans is changing how they handle graffiti on roads, bridges and signs.

In a memo, the chief engineer for the VTrans Highway Division says certain types of graffiti are now acceptable.

"We are in ever changing times and we must recognize that and adapt. So effective immediately, I ask you now to evaluate the content and situation of any mural or sign in the highway right of way before deciding to remove or paint over them," VTrans chief engineer Wayne Symonds said in the memo.

All signs that negatively affect roadway safety shall be removed regardless of content. But signs can remain if they are not profane, grotesque or advocate illegal activity or violence. This also applies to a mural or paint on bridges or walls.

All murals must be photographed prior to removal or painting over.

